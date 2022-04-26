- Advertisement -

Akuapem Poloo has opened up to some of the fake lifestyles she exhibited on the internet when she was naive and care about only internet validation.

The mother of one has confessed that she once had a sugar daddy who was sponsoring the lavish lifestyle she used to enjoy some months ago.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Delay, Akuapem Poloo opened up that she was paying $1,000 every month for a two-bedroom self apartment at Dzorwulu in Accra.

She continued that after her sugar daddy broke up with her, she couldn’t keep up with the payment of the rent and hence had to relocate from Accra to Kasoa.

In the actress’ own words;

“Accra is too expensive. Two-roomed self apartment (at Dzorwulu). I was paying $1,000 per month, and I rented it for 2years. I wasn’t the one paying for it. My sponsor was a 54-year-old Whiteman in America. I met him on Facebook, he never saw me physical, but we always facetime and video call on WhatsApp. We are not together anymore. (and that’s why the money stopped coming).”

She also revealed how her manager terminated their contract because she met Cardi B upon her visit to Ghana.

“After the Cardi-B left, my manager felt that the young girl he was grooming had gone far. He managed me from 2018, and Cardi-B came in 2020. My manager said he spent on me and yet didn’t get anything in return… I didn’t get anything from her (Cardi B) but twerking with her spoilt everything,”

Hopefully, the youths who are obsessed with the fake extravagant lifestyle of our celebrities will learn a thing or two from Akuapem Poloo’s confession.