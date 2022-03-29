type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMr. Ibu is set to be discharged from hospital after surviving poisoning
News

Mr. Ibu is set to be discharged from hospital after surviving poisoning [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Nigeria actor Mr Ibu speaks from his hospital bed to clear death rumour
- Advertisement -

Good news trickling in indicate that popular Nollywood actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu, is set to be discharged from hospital.

It comes after he was admitted to a health facility in Abuja a few days after attending a public function where he was allegedly poisoned. It’s the third time he’s survived similar attacks.

Speaking in a video from his hospital bed earlier, Mr Ibu had denied claims that he is in critical condition and unable to walk.

He rejected claims of soliciting donations on social media saying hackers have taken over his Instagram account and bank account and are requesting payments on his behalf.

A fresh footage uploaded to social media shows an energetic Mr. Ibu getting a haircut at the hospital as he prepares to go back home.

The news has triggered excitement among his fans and well-wishers who have taken to social media to share in his joy.

Mr Ibu has recently been in the news, and it has to do with his health.

His large stomach, combined with his inability to walk freely, has become a major subject of anxiety among his supporters and admirers.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 29, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    75 %
    Tue
    89 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News