Good news trickling in indicate that popular Nollywood actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu, is set to be discharged from hospital.

It comes after he was admitted to a health facility in Abuja a few days after attending a public function where he was allegedly poisoned. It’s the third time he’s survived similar attacks.

Speaking in a video from his hospital bed earlier, Mr Ibu had denied claims that he is in critical condition and unable to walk.

He rejected claims of soliciting donations on social media saying hackers have taken over his Instagram account and bank account and are requesting payments on his behalf.

A fresh footage uploaded to social media shows an energetic Mr. Ibu getting a haircut at the hospital as he prepares to go back home.

The news has triggered excitement among his fans and well-wishers who have taken to social media to share in his joy.

Mr Ibu has recently been in the news, and it has to do with his health.

His large stomach, combined with his inability to walk freely, has become a major subject of anxiety among his supporters and admirers.