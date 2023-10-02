type here...
Mrs Theresah Kuffour died right in the presence of President Akufo Addo while at Kuffour’s residence for a convo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
The Spokesperson for The Former President of the 4th Republic John Agyekum Kuffour, Dr. Kwabena Osei Adubofour has revealed that President Nana Addo was at the residence of Kuffour when Mrs. Theresah died.

According to him, The President was with Mr John Kuffour having a personal level conversation when they were hit with the sad news of the demise of the Former First Lady of the land.

Dr. Kwabena Osei Adubofour made this disclosure while speaking to Okatakyie Afrifa aftermath of the news of Madam Theresah’s death in an exclusive interview on the radio a few hours ago.

In the same interview, Dr. Kwabena Osei Adubofour, speaking on behalf of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, shared that Mr. Kufuor is currently doing well.

However, he revealed that when he first received the news of Mrs Theresah Kuffour’s passing, the former President was understandably emotional and deeply affected, leading to moments of sobbing and reflection on the loss.

