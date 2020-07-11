- Advertisement -

Remember about a month ago, a young musician and guitarist, Prince Opoku Gyamfi aka Mr Prince collapsed on live Tv during an interview.

Mr. Prince granted an interview with Kessben TV and was discussing his achievements as an artist when he started feeling dizzy.

The presenter paused and ask if all is well with him but by the time he realized Prince was on the floor unconscious.

The presenter and his technical team rushed to the stage and ensure he was okay. He was rush to the hospital afterward for treatment.

One month down the line, Mr Prince is back to his music business very strong and sound more than before.

Fans and followers were curious to know what actually happened to him that led to his collapse on live TV. Finally, he’s back and has narrated how it all happened.

Speaking on Ghpage TV with host Abena Gold, Mr Prince detailed his predicament on Kessben TV. Mr Prince said psychologically he was not okay prior to his interview at Kessben TV.

He explained that the week to his appearance on Kessben TV he lost his auntie, Miliki Micool, a veteran actress and his stepdad also passed on a day to the interview.

Further in his narration, he disclosed that as the interview was in session, all of a sudden he spooked and the whole studio turned black. He quickly covered his face with his hands to soothe himself.

“All I saw was that the cameras in the studios of Kessben TV and the walls were all coming towards me and that was the last thing I can recall,” Mr Prince said.