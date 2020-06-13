Ghanaian musician collapses during a live interview on TV

A young Ghanaian musician and guitarist, Prince Opoku Gyamfi aka Mr. Prince has collapsed on live Tv during an interview.

Mr. Prince granted an interview with Kessben TV and was discussing his achievements as an artist when he started feeling dizzy.

The presenter paused and ask if all is well with him but by the time he realized Prince was on the floor unconscious.

The presenter and his technical team rushed to the stage and ensure he was okay. He was rush to the hospital afterward for treatment

Mr. Has participated in three reality shows in Ghana; TV3 Mentor 7, Viasat 1 Born Stars, and MTN Hitmaker Season 3.

Mr. Prince has also performed for the likes of Citi FM’s MOGO Awards, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, former President John Dramani Mahama, and many others.

We wish him a speedy recovery.