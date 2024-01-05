- Advertisement -

Controversy has arisen within the Muslim community over the participation of Chef Faila in the Guinness Book of Records Attempt. While Chef Faila has been making significant strides, breaking records and elevating Ghana’s profile on the global stage, the Muslim Fraternity has expressed reservations about her involvement.

The Muslim community, concerned about religious principles, has raised objections to Chef Faila associating herself with the Guinness Book of Records Attempt. Specifically, their opposition stems from the belief that it is considered haram for Chef Faila to be linked to anything that represents an alcohol brand, such as Guinness.

A Facebook page dedicated to Islamic discussions, IQRA PAGE Foundation, has taken a firm stance against Chef Faila’s Cook-A-Thon. One individual named Nazir, whose thoughts were shared on the page, articulated the position that Chef Faila’s participation contradicts Islamic teachings, deeming it haram.

Nazir’s argument revolves around the association of the Guinness name with an alcohol brand. In his view, any collaboration or affiliation with the brand implies support for the alcohol company, an act that runs counter to the principles upheld by the Muslim community.

This debate within the Muslim community underscores the delicate balance between personal achievements and adherence to religious values. As Chef Faila gains recognition for her remarkable feats, the discussion prompts reflection on the intersection of individual pursuits and religious beliefs within the diverse cultural landscape of Ghana.

While Chef Faila’s participation in the Guinness Book of Records Attempt has undeniably brought attention to her talents and Ghana as a whole, it also highlights the importance of navigating such achievements in a way that respects and aligns with the diverse religious sensitivities of the community. The ensuing dialogue sheds light on the complexities individuals face when pursuing their passions in a multicultural society where various beliefs coexist.

Chef Faila Guinness World Record Cook-A-Thon

On the eve of the New Year in 2024, Failatu Abdul-Razak turned on the cooker to break the world record.

She takes on this extraordinary challenge to break the current record at 119 hours and 57 minutes, aiming to set her record by cooking for 120 hours or more.

Faila commenced her journey on Midnight Monday, 1st January 2025 at the Modern City Hotel situated in Tamale and is set to take it through to 5th January or more.

The current official record is held by Alan Fisher however a Ugandan chef by name, Mama D has unofficially surpassed that so the Tamale-based chef must also break that.

