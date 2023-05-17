Muslim man shares photos of his blood-stained bedsheets after sleeping with his 16-year-old wife

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to share his excitement at discovering his 16-year-old bride was a virgin.

The man, identified as @KingNestle, shared a photo of a blood-stained bedsheet after allegedly deflowering his underage bride and expressed premium joy.



He also revealed that he has been with his wife since 2019 when she was only 12 years old.

“Allahu Akbar my 16 year old wife was a virgin. May Allah make our marriage last a lifetime,” he captioned the post.

The tweet has elicited mixed reactions on social media, with some men, specifically Muslims, praising him for deflowering his wife, while others slammed him for marrying a minor.

See his post and some reactions below…

