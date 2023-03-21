Nigerian actress and socialite, Monalisa Stephen has alleged that she used to make her ex-boyfriend go down on her even during her period.

Speaking on the “Honest Bunch” podcast show hosted by ace comedian Nedu, Monalsia disclosed that

The plus-sized actress explained that even when she is on her period, her ex-boyfriend insisted on having sex with her and in the course of the intercourse, he used to lick her bloodied vajayjay.

The Nollywood actress continued that the first time her ex-partner went down on her while she was still menstruating, she wasn’t sure what he was trying to prove, but after that, he began doing it frequently.

Whiles this seems to be very disgusting, Monalisa advised men to love and enjoy every aspect of their woman during sexual encounters.

Omo if you be this boyfriend come out make we pray for you ?? pic.twitter.com/VBKHXpdPMs — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) March 20, 2023

Below are how some social media users have reacted to Monalisa Stephen’s confession;

I swr, make I just sabi that boyfriend, I go unfriend am first, then second, he no fit share anything cutlery with me even if dem wash am with hot water — Rubby (@RubbyPaul) March 20, 2023

The boyfriend na ritualist. Baba dey disguise. The girl sef no wise. — David the Beloved (@vibewithbeloved) March 20, 2023

My head no even wan think am.. make my brain no scatter pic.twitter.com/LSaMGiywgu — Chidi Wisdom :Peterobi Advocate ? (@WisdomFx4) March 20, 2023

This one boyfriend na vampire — AisBaba?? (@aisosaeribo) March 20, 2023

I believe this babe just capping jare….. she fit no get boyfriend self — EMERALD ?? (@SlimyEmerald1) March 21, 2023

What if na wetin dey ask the boyfriend to be feeding on to keep money coming? — Egboka Victory (@egbokavictory_) March 20, 2023

