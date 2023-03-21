“It’s either she’s lying and she doesn’t have a boyfriend or the guy is using her for rituals and she doesn’t know because no one in his right sense will be doing this disgusting thing” – This is one of the popular comments gathered under the trending confession.
Nigerian actress and socialite, Monalisa Stephen has alleged that she used to make her ex-boyfriend go down on her even during her period.
Speaking on the “Honest Bunch” podcast show hosted by ace comedian Nedu, Monalsia disclosed that
The plus-sized actress explained that even when she is on her period, her ex-boyfriend insisted on having sex with her and in the course of the intercourse, he used to lick her bloodied vajayjay.
The Nollywood actress continued that the first time her ex-partner went down on her while she was still menstruating, she wasn’t sure what he was trying to prove, but after that, he began doing it frequently.
Whiles this seems to be very disgusting, Monalisa advised men to love and enjoy every aspect of their woman during sexual encounters.
Below are how some social media users have reacted to Monalisa Stephen’s confession;
