My daughter had another boyfriend aside from the police inspector – Maa Adwoa’s father speaks (Video)

My daughter had another boyfriend aside from the police inspector
The father of the late Maa Adwoa has spoken for the first time after his daughter for the first time after his daughter’s death.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage, the mourning father revealed that her daughter had another boyfriend who is a footballer and he’s the own he personally knows.

As revealed by the father, aside from the police inspector who shot her daughter 5 times to death, she was in another love affair with a footballer whom she shares a daughter with.

According to the father, even before the notorious police officer shot her daughter to death, he once stormed their house to physically assault her but Maa Adwoa’s brother who was around stopped him.

Talking about if the family is going to receive justice, the bereaved father shared his doubts but said we should hope for the first.

