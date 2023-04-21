He’s a married police inspector with kids – Details about the boyfriend who shot Maa Adwoa 5 times to death surfaces

Amidst the mourning of Maa Adwoa who was gruesomely killed by her lover boyfriend on the forecourt of Dufe Towers in Adum Kumasi.

Details about the killer have surfaced online and according to sources, the murderer is a married police inspector with kids.

Prior to this information, it was initially alleged that Maa Adwoa’s boyfriend was a rascal street thug.

READ ALSO: CCTV footage shows how Police officer boyfriend kissed Maa Adwoa before shooting her 5 times to death

According to Maa Adwoa’s uncle who spoke in an exclusive interview with Gh Page, Maa Adwoa was shot 5 times by her police inspector boyfriend who immediately took to his heels after committing the heinous crime.

He additionally disclosed that Maa Adwoa was preparing to leave Ghana for the Uk but she unfortunately met her untimely death yesterday.

READ ALSO: Video of the lifeless body of beautiful lady shot dead by boyfriend in Kumasi surfaces