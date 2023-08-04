“My Fiancé Is Missing”: Lady in Tears as Her Man Disappears Without Trace

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly on social media after her fiancé went missing without a trace. The heartbroken woman shared a photo of her fiancé and appealed to netizens to assist her in finding him.

Reacting to the photo, many netizens prayed for the young man to be found, while others advised them to report to the police.

A woman has taken to Twitter to appeal for help in finding her missing fiancé, who works at Wesley Hospital in Ilesa and lives in Kajola. According to the message shared by @inside_ijesa, he was last seen at 1 pm the previous day by his roommate, and all his phones are currently switched off.

The message reads: “Hello pls, I’m trying to msg inside ilesa on Twitter but I’m finding it hard. Pls help me post this 6:03 pm. My fiance is missing. His roommate said he saw him last 1pm yesterday. He’s a Remita staff of Wesley hsp ilesa. Lives at kajola.”

The tweet has since gone viral, with many Twitter users offering to help in any way they can. In the meantime, the search for the missing man continues, and anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact the relevant authorities or the family of the missing person.