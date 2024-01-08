type here...
Entertainment

My husband knows Kuame Eugene is my crush and he has not problem with it – Afua Asantewaa (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghpage.com reported some few hours ago about a now trending statement made by Afua Asantewaa in a walk interview with Hitz FM where she suggested that her disqualification from the Guinness World Record might be due to her crush on Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene.

Afua Asantewaa is currently waiting for her attempted record for longest singing to be confirmed by the Guinness World Record.

Asantewaa shared her cheeky suspicion about a potential disqualification, humorously linking it to her admiration for Kuami Eugene.

According to her, she is Kuame Eugene’s biggest fan, and having him come through for her at her sing-a-thon attempt made her heart beam, however, it made her forget his lyrics.

To top it up, she added that her husband knows Kuami Eugene is her crush but seemingly has no problem with it.

“My husband knows. So when he got there I said ‘Kuami you have worried me. You shouldn’t have come. I sang ‘Asuoden’ and you know his rap comes after. As I stood there, I did everything I couldn’t remember,” she further noted. 

Check out the video below

