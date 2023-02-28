- Advertisement -

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said that someone had carefully planned to assassinate him.

On Monday, February 27, 2023, the well-liked politician claimed that attackers had broken into his office the previous night in an effort to kill him in a Facebook post that included images of a room that had been turned upside down.

A portion of his post reads, “Yesterday was the third attempt to assassinate me after our NDC GAR Regional elections. Thank God I changed my sleeping location again.”

He also revealed that his laptop and other properties were vandalised by the unknown people who stormed his house.

The Politician further mentioned that he reported the matter to the police but they are not working speedily on the matter to make sure the people involved are arrested and brought to book.

Read his post below:

