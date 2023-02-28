type here...
Subscribe
GhPagePoliticsMy life is in danger - NDC Chairman
Politics

My life is in danger – NDC Chairman

By Qwame Benedict
Ashie-Moore
Ashie-Moore
- Advertisement -

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said that someone had carefully planned to assassinate him.

On Monday, February 27, 2023, the well-liked politician claimed that attackers had broken into his office the previous night in an effort to kill him in a Facebook post that included images of a room that had been turned upside down.

A portion of his post reads, “Yesterday was the third attempt to assassinate me after our NDC GAR Regional elections. Thank God I changed my sleeping location again.”

Also Read: The name Kyiri Abosom was given to me by God

He also revealed that his laptop and other properties were vandalised by the unknown people who stormed his house.

The Politician further mentioned that he reported the matter to the police but they are not working speedily on the matter to make sure the people involved are arrested and brought to book.

Read his post below:

Read More: You are a herbalist, not a pastor – Diana Asamoah tells Kyiri Abosom

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 28, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    58 %
    3.5mph
    0 %
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News