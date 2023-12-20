My mother used to sell Tuo Zaafi in Nima to take care of us, she deserves everything – Mohammed Kudus

- Advertisement -

Fast rising Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Kudus has revealed in a recent interview with Guvna B on West Ham TV that his work work ethics is inspired from his hard-working mother, who used to sell Tuo Zaafi, a Ghanaian traditional delicacy to fend for him and his siblings.

Kudus who shares a strong bond with his mother added that the first he did when he signed his first professional contract was to take his beloved mother out of the slums of Nima and even flew her to London for his unveiling after signing for West Ham United last summer.

Hoovered, she stopped her from selling after earning some good money.

“My mum used to sell Tuo zaafi. She put her job on the line to take care of me and my siblings. But now I don’t let her do that anymore,” Kudus told Guvna B in an interview with West Ham TV.

“But if she can do that [work that hard], then there’s a lot for me to also do for her to make her as comfortable as possible.”