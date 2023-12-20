I bought my mother a house when I signed my first professional contract – Mohammed Kudus

- Advertisement -

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has revealed in an interview with West Ham TV that the first thing he did after signing a professional contract was to buy a house for his mother.

The talented playmaker, who hails from Nima, a slum community in Accra, Ghana, considered moving his mother out of the slum as one of his greatest accomplishments.

Kudus rose through the ranks at Strong Tower FC in Nima, before joining the Right to Dream Academy, where his talent shone bright.

At just 18, he moved to Europe for the first time when he signed for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish topflight.

His impressive performances paved the way for his dream transfer to the Premier League with West Ham in the summer of 2022.

Reflecting on his proudest moments, Kudus emphasized the significance of providing his mother with a house as the first thing he accomplished upon signing his first professional contract.

Moving his mother out of Nima, a place where she used to sell Tuo zaafi on the streets, marked a significant achievement for Kudus.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring his mother wakes up without the burden of monthly rent, emphasizing that providing her with a comfortable living space was a fundamental need.

Kudus acknowledged the resilience of his mother, who sacrificed her job to take care of him and his siblings. He stated that while his mother used to sell food on the streets, he no longer allows her to do so.