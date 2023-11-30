type here...
My sons are single and searching – John Mahama reveals to Ghana girls – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has announced that his two sons, Sharaf and Shahid Mahama are single and searching.

To mark his 65th birthday, the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama decided to donate some money and items to the Shai Osudoku District hospital in the company of his wife and children.

He used the opportunity to praise the hospital’s management for maintaining the building that his government had built when he was in power.

Additionally, Mr. Mahama praised the progress the hospital has made over the previous five years in keeping the number of maternal deaths low.

He went ahead to introduce the kids to the nurses and staff present and revealed to them that his two handsome sons are single and searching which was welcomed with a loud noise.

Watch the video below

