Mzbel angrily replies Afia Schwarzenegger for attacking her son

By Lizbeth Brown
Updated:
Mzbel, Afia Schwar & Okomfo Black
Ghanaian artiste and entrepreneur Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel has lashed out at Afia Schwar for attacking her son Okomfo Black.

In a video that has since gone viral, the ’16 Years’ hitmaker hurled insults at Afia Schwarzenegger for criticizing her son because he requested for a laptop during an interview.

Afia Schwar rekindled their long-standing feud after she insulted Mzbel’s son and the musician has also decided not to back down.

Mzbel used unprintable words on Afia Schwarzenegger, calling her an ugly dwarf and a failed entrepreneur.

The musician also revealed that she doesn’t want to give her son a laptop now because it will take his focus away from school.

According to Mzbel, her son is living a comfortable life as compared to Afia Schwar’s children.

ALSO READ: Afia Shwarzenegger fires Mzbel’s son, Okomfo Black; calls Mzbel broke

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Meet Mzbel’s son, Adepa who is now a fetish priest, pours libation and doesn’t believe in God

This comes after Mzbel’s son, Adepa currently known as Okomfo Black granted a controversial interview where he revealed that he doesn’t believe in God.

At the end of the interview, Okomfo Black requested for a laptop which infuriated Afia Schwarzenegger and in turn insulted Mzbel for being broke.

Source:Ghpage.com

