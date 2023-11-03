- Advertisement -

Ghanaian artiste and entrepreneur Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel has lashed out at Afia Schwar for attacking her son Okomfo Black.

In a video that has since gone viral, the ’16 Years’ hitmaker hurled insults at Afia Schwarzenegger for criticizing her son because he requested for a laptop during an interview.

Afia Schwar rekindled their long-standing feud after she insulted Mzbel’s son and the musician has also decided not to back down.

Mzbel used unprintable words on Afia Schwarzenegger, calling her an ugly dwarf and a failed entrepreneur.

The musician also revealed that she doesn’t want to give her son a laptop now because it will take his focus away from school.

According to Mzbel, her son is living a comfortable life as compared to Afia Schwar’s children.

This comes after Mzbel’s son, Adepa currently known as Okomfo Black granted a controversial interview where he revealed that he doesn’t believe in God.

At the end of the interview, Okomfo Black requested for a laptop which infuriated Afia Schwarzenegger and in turn insulted Mzbel for being broke.