Naa Yaa Brefo spills it all as she talks about revenge on Mcbrown and their current relationship at ONUA

- Advertisement -

Just a few days ago, Nana Yaa Brefo alleged in the course of an interview that her son’s life was in danger during the period of her infamous beef with Mcbrown years ago.

Speaking in an interview with Naa Ashorkor on TV3, Nana Yaa Brefo sometimes gets attacked due to her views on politics.

According to her, she has no problem when someone verbally attacks her but she becomes scared when she is physically attacked.

“I think after McBrown’s issue, I wanted to relax a bit. I wanted to be in the background and not completely stop. Because somebody can hit you personally. It’s not about the job. If it’s about the job, I don’t mind. But if it becomes personal, you have kids, you have family”, she said.

READ ALSO: No jollof rice for over 200 people as GH lady goes viral for inviting only 15 people to her wedding (Video)

Nana Yaa Brefo and Nana Ama McBrown

She shockingly disclosed that it even got to a time when the life of her son was in danger because she had calls from unknown people who threatened to hurt her son either on his way to school, in school, or back from school.

“They attack you, sometimes they want to hurt your family. I’ve had somebody call me and warn me to be careful about my son when he goes to school because some people are planning something against him.

However, it appears her words were taken out of context hence has given rise to speculations that she’s still beefing Mcbrown after joining ONUA FM.

Clarifying her statement, Nana Yaa Brefo has shared a new video of herself dismissing the claims that she’s still beefing with the veteran actress.

According to her, she holds no form of grudges against Mcbrown and they are very cool with each other.

She further asserted that Mcbrown sometimes playfully tells her to buy her chewing gum when they bump into each other unexpectedly.

In the latter part of the video, Nana Brefo revealed that she’s paid very well at ONUA FM hence it will be very absurd for her to be planning evil against Mcbrown.

READ ALSO: Trending video of Nana Agradaa anointing her hubby’s banana during church service causes stir