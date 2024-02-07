No jollof rice for over 200 people as GH lady goes viral for inviting only 15 people to her wedding (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady, known as @Ashantiqueeen2 on TikTok, has captured the attention of social media users with her minimalist wedding as she invited only 15 guests to the intimate ceremony.

The viral video from the wedding ceremony shows the bride and groom donning traditional Ashanti apparel while sharing their special day with a selected few.

@Ashantiqueeen2, who is currently based abroad, explained her decision to keep the wedding guest list small by emphasizing the desire to save costs on food.



In the video, she expressed the belief that having a few genuine attendees is more meaningful than a large crowd who will attend the wedding ceremony just for the sake of a free meal.

The video has gained widespread attention, accumulating over 370,000 views on TikTok and eliciting more than 1,000 comments.

Alot of the comments are of praise for the couple for choosing a simple and cost-effective ceremony.

The minimalist wedding trend has been gaining popularity globally, as couples opt for more intimate ceremonies that focus on the essence of the union rather than extravagant celebrations.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

ackahcourage – Next time don’t be selective bcos all the 15 people u invite may be ur enemies, how would you know?

Maame Sarfoa – this is going to be me after attending all my friends wedding and eating all their wedding jollof some

Kevin_14 – Mine will be 20 people, me sef I might not show up



Letty – You did a good thing my dear. Why invite people who will laugh and criticize your day and eat.



Nana Akua Nyarko – That was great mine was just 10 people god bless your union