Actress and philanthropist, Nadia Buari has taken the internet aback after sharing a lovely video featuring her two other beautiful sisters.
In the video, the three sisters were jamming to a trending South African song.
As if showing their rare beauty wasn’t enough, they also showed off their magnificent dancing skills.
All they did was shake their heads, turn their bodies, snapped their fingers, and added facial gestures.
This video has garnered a lot of love reactions as well as hundreds of soothing comments under it.
Admirers have described the actress and her aesthetically pleasing sisters as angles on Earth.
nataliamcphilliamy – Very sweet and beautiful with it pleeeeeeeeeeeeease ahuofe sister Nadia Sidiku Buari.
amneddy_ – Fyn peeps. Your gidigidi choke
100kmathingz – I have knew u from movie since 2007 u always come out beautiful… Beyonce the president daughter… Ragee ?… Fun lol
herbo7159 – For your mind o, abi NA bcos you buy drink for club yesterday