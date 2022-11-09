- Advertisement -

Actress and philanthropist, Nadia Buari has taken the internet aback after sharing a lovely video featuring her two other beautiful sisters.

In the video, the three sisters were jamming to a trending South African song.

As if showing their rare beauty wasn’t enough, they also showed off their magnificent dancing skills.

READ ALSO: Stunning photos of Nadia Buari and her two beautiful sisters who are very rich pops-up

All they did was shake their heads, turn their bodies, snapped their fingers, and added facial gestures.

This video has garnered a lot of love reactions as well as hundreds of soothing comments under it.

Admirers have described the actress and her aesthetically pleasing sisters as angles on Earth.

nataliamcphilliamy – Very sweet and beautiful with it pleeeeeeeeeeeeease ahuofe sister Nadia Sidiku Buari.

amneddy_ – Fyn peeps. Your gidigidi choke

READ ALSO: Nadia Buari warms hearts as she drops stunning photos of her “Obroni” daughters

100kmathingz – I have knew u from movie since 2007 u always come out beautiful… Beyonce the president daughter… Ragee ?… Fun lol

herbo7159 – For your mind o, abi NA bcos you buy drink for club yesterday