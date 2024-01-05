Name, Identity and all you need to know about Berla Mundi’s Husband

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality, women’s advocate and voice artist, Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi is officially off the market. The Media Personality with TV3 has finally married.

The ceremony happened today at a ‘No Phones Allowed’ Marriage Ceremony. The event saw the families of both couples in attendance and some top media names graced the occasion in style.

As the well-wishes pour in, details about Berla Mundi’s union have begun to surface.

It has been revealed that she has tied the knot with David Tabi, a gentleman associated with an affluent Ghanaian family engaged in the mining industry.

This insight into the groom’s background adds an interesting dimension to the union, hinting at the diverse paths that love can cross.

READ ALSO: TV3 Presenter Berla Mundi officially ties the knot in a private ceremony