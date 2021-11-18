Nana Aba Anamoah begs Akufo Addo over the 1.75% momo tax

- Advertisement -

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that the government has decided to levy all electronic transactions to broaden the tax net and bring in the informal sector when submitting the 2022 Budget to Parliament on Wednesday.

The E-Levy applies to all electronic transactions, including mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inbound remittances, with the exception of inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.

Many Ghanaians on social media have expressed their discontent over the government’s decision to introduce the Electronic Transaction Levy or E-Levy and Nana Aba Anamaoh is part of these people.

According to the ace and seasoned journalist, Nana Addo should reconsider because 1.75 percent is too high for something that is frequently used.

Nana Aba Anamoah begs Nana Addo over the 1.75% momo tax

The 1.75% tax has received diverging opinions from many Ghanaians. Some have argued that it’s a step in the right direction.

Others have also maintained that the government is being insensitive because 1.75% is too much just like Nana Aba Anamoah‘s sentiments.