Nana Aba Anamoah reacts after obsessed fan ‘kissed her in his dreams’

By Kweku Derrick
Ace broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has laughed her lungs out over a hilarious post on social media by a fan who seems obsessed with her.

This comes after a young man named Kumi Kasa on Facebook took to the social platform to seemingly expressed his love interest in the General Manager of GHOne as he revealed how he recently kissed her passionately in his dream.

Well, dreams they say do come and he’s hoping to realise his ambition one day.

“Had a dream kissing Nana Aba Anamoah. Awurade ma wo p3 ny3 ho [May your will be done],” he implored God.

In response, Nana Aba shared a screenshot of the post and reacted with laughing emojis.

Nana Aba was recently dragged in the mud by Kevin Taylor who smeared her reputation with allegations of transforming GHOne into a prostitution hub.

As usual, she paid no mind to the unsubstantiated claims by the US-based Ghanaian journalist whose popularity is rooted on his attacks on people.

And even though Kevin doesn’t like Nana Aba someone somewhere is also drooling over.

