- Advertisement -

It looks like the decision by the government to go after Henry Fitz for allegedly leaking his bedroom video with Serwaa Amihere has angered people.

Ever since the video went viral people who seem to know more about their relationship have come out to say what they know.

A netizen who is also telling what he knows about the relationship between Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere and Henry is currently dropping keys on social media.

According to the netizen, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah ignored Henry Fitz when he first came to them to MC his wedding because they saw him as a poor person.

In his new post on his timeline, the netizens known as Nuhu Adams claimed that Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere made $7000 and got other goodies from Henry after MCing his wedding.

He continued that it was at this point that they noticed that Henry was filthy rich and started keeping in touch by always texting him to check up on him.

This continued for some time and led to Henry linking Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere whom he described as Godmother and Goddaughter to his bosses in the US.

He went on to say even though the godmother was okay with the linking, the goddaughter was rather interested in Henry because of the things she had seen and enjoyed from him.

Nuhu alleged that goddaughter started inviting Henry out for dinner and eventually got him to start dating her.

He concluded the relationship lasted for one and a half years.

See the post below: