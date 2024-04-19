type here...
Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere will never find husbands – Abena Korkor ‘curses’

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor who heavily rejoiced after Serwaa Amihere’s bedroom video with Henry Fitz went viral on social media has once again descended on the two renowned broadcasters.

According to Abena Korkor in a now-deleted video on her IG page, both Serwaa Amihere and her godmother, Nana Aba will never find husbands.

As alleged by Abena Korkor, she got hold of this worrisome information after consulting ‘maame water’.

Abena Korkor drops her own full 2 minutes adult-only video online

In the video, Abena Korkor urged Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba to ask for forgiveness from God because they have committed a lot of atrocious crimes.

Abena Korkor suggested in the video that men will keep sleeping with Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere and dump them afterwards because they have been cursed to never find husbands.

The mental health advocate made these declarations at the beach where she claimed to have met ‘maame water’

It’s believed Abena Korkor is experiencing another relapse because she willingly shared her atopa video on the internet yesterday.

Source:GHpage

