Nana Addo is a scam- Wayoosi

Veteran Kumawood actor, Joseph Osei known in the entertainment fraternity as Wayoosi has landed some hot blows on the first gentleman of the country, President Akufo Addo.

The Kumawood actor has described the sitting president as a scam and a liar.

Wayoosi made this shocking statement during an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix.

The actor is not happy about how prices of things have skyrocketed during the period of Nana Addo Dankwah, even though he promised to make the country better before he became president.

Citing examples to support his claims, Wayoosi said during the time of former president, John Mahama, kenkey, for instance, was 1 ghana cedi, meanwhile, one needs between 100 and 300 cedis before they could get full by eating kenkey or fufu in Kumasi.