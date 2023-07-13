type here...
Nana Agradaa accuses Despite of orchestrating her arrest; Insults and drops heavy allegations

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Nonchalant and loudmouth Nana Agradaa has resurrected her long-standing beef with the CEO of Despite Media, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Angry Evangelist Mama Pat has mercilessly insulted the aforementioned business mogul in a fiery video which is fast trending on the internet.

In the wild video, Nana Agradaa accused Dr Osei Kwame Despite of amassing his wealth through illegal means.

She also described Despite as a senseless man who can’t even think straight for himself and she will ruthlessly deal with him.

Kuraseni-gyimifuo - Agradaa insults Despite; Brags that she's much richer than him (Video)

As claimed by Nana Agradaa, Dr Osei Kwame Despite paid 10 million cedis to authorities to get her arrested because of the intense hate and dislike he has for her.

Angry Nana Agradaa who sounded indignant throughout the video additionally predicted that Dr Osei Kwame Despite will be arrested and jailed for life.

Agradaa also claimed in the trending video that she’s much richer and blessed than Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

