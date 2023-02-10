Nana Agradaa has reacted to widespread reports suggesting she and her entourage had been involved in an accident on the Kumasi-Accra road.

The news went rife Thursday, Feb 9, 2023, after trusted media house GHOne TV posted a video of an accident scene that captured the former fetish priestess on sight.

Although little details were disclosed about the accident, the footage showed a badly mangled SUV shoved in a ditch by the side of the road.

The amateur video recorded by an onlooker also captured Agradaa accessing the damage done to the cars involved as she appeared unharmed.

But in response to the unverified reports, the self-style Evangelist – now referred to as Patricia Oduro Asiedu – said the news circulating is false.

According to the form con artist who was driving on the stretch, her car was never involved in the said accident as she was only at the scene to offer assistance to the victims who had already been rushed to the hospital on her arrival.

She went on to lay curses on all those peddling falsehoods and wished her bad adding that such people will all die before her.