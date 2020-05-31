The season 11 TV3 Talented Kidz has come to a spectacular end today, Sunday 31st May 2020, and the outstanding poet, Nana AK emerged the overall winner.

Before the final announcement, the 5 finalists were given the opportunity to perform to their fans and they all did amazingly well.

The last 5 kids standing were, Stonegal, Nana AK, Amoaku Mills, Allo Ahfro Kid, and DJ Spices.

At the end of the show, Nana AJ was crown the winner. The first runner up went to DJ Spices, the second runner up was Allo Ahfro kid.

Nana AK

Stonebwoy’s daughter (not real daughter but a die-hard fan) Oreillia known with the stage name, Stonegal became the 3rd runner up with the final position going to Amoako Mills.

Congratulations to all the kids including those who could not secure any position. You all did great.