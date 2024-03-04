type here...
“Ama Asantewaa”; Nana Ama Mcbrown dresses like a warrior to celebrate Ghana Month, photo trends

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Celebrated Ghanaian comic actress and multiple brands ambassador, Nana Ama McBrown has turned many heads online as photos of her slaying in a traditional warrior outfit trends online.

For her warrior look, she wore an oversized pair of shorts made out of a traditional cloth called fugu which she used to host the Sunday, March 3, 2024, edition of Onua Showtime.

She complimented that with an oversized short-sleeved black top that had several ornaments and talisman plastered all over the top to create a lovely pattern.

With the photos already going viral, fans tagged her with a new name as “Ama Asantewaa” in reference to the legendary “Yaa Asantewaa as she held a gun and tied a red scarf around her head to signify that she was indeed going to war as she kept a stern look in the photos.

