“Shatta Wale is the sweetest soul I’ve ever met” – Afua Asantewaa crushes (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian internet sensation and media personality, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has give controversial reggae dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, his flowers and crowned him the sweetest soul she’s ever met.

In an appreciative post sighted on her official Facebook account, Afua Asantewaa made the revelation when she shared a video of the moment the self acclaimed dancehall king thronged the Akwaaba Village to support her during her Singathon.

As reported by ghpage.com, Shatta Wale paid Afua Asantewaa a visit when she was attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

However, she was unfortunately disqualified by the entity and came under scrutiny from Ghanaians but Shatta Wale stood out for her.

According to Shatta Wale in a recent publication by ghpage.com, God revealed to him that Afua Asantewaa is the Yaa Asantewaa of our time which goes on to cement the admiration he has for the her.

Check out the video below

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02vYp4KXdQBRtMrcw4LBmQZZ5ToidWot8zgenLbwze1k1S9kh2nEhk6qzhR5SKkLGLl&id=100000457014788