type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Shatta Wale is the sweetest soul I've ever met" - Afua Asantewaa...
Entertainment

“Shatta Wale is the sweetest soul I’ve ever met” – Afua Asantewaa crushes (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian internet sensation and media personality, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has give controversial reggae dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, his flowers and crowned him the sweetest soul she’s ever met.

In an appreciative post sighted on her official Facebook account, Afua Asantewaa made the revelation when she shared a video of the moment the self acclaimed dancehall king thronged the Akwaaba Village to support her during her Singathon.

As reported by ghpage.com, Shatta Wale paid Afua Asantewaa a visit when she was attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

However, she was unfortunately disqualified by the entity and came under scrutiny from Ghanaians but Shatta Wale stood out for her.

According to Shatta Wale in a recent publication by ghpage.com, God revealed to him that Afua Asantewaa is the Yaa Asantewaa of our time which goes on to cement the admiration he has for the her.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Check out the video below

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02vYp4KXdQBRtMrcw4LBmQZZ5ToidWot8zgenLbwze1k1S9kh2nEhk6qzhR5SKkLGLl&id=100000457014788

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, February 29, 2024
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.9mph
0 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more