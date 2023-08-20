type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Ama McBrown's husband was sleeping with you - Man alleges as...
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown’s husband was sleeping with you – Man alleges as he exposes his ex-girlfriend

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Photo of Maxwell-Mensah-Nana-Ama-McBrown-Serwaa-Ohene-Phama
Maxwell-Mensah-Nana-Ama-McBrown-Serwaa-Ohene-Phama
- Advertisement -

Maxwell Mawu Mensah the husband of renowned television personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown has been accused of cheating once again.

This came to light after one of the rich guys in Accra, Ohene Phara, dropped the bombshell on why he failed to marry his ex-girlfriend for over 10 years despite having a child together.

Ohene Phara has been trending after news emerged that he had married another woman he met barely two years ago after ditching the lady he had dated for over 10 years known as Serwaa Prikels.

Also Read: “Range Rover, saloon but she was cheating” – Reason GH guy dumped 10 years GF to marry another lady

But in reacting to the story, Ohene Phara revealed that his ex-girlfriend Serwaa was sleeping around with other men while they were dating.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

He went ahead to mention one of such men who had allegedly chopped Serwaa ‘basabasa’ is the husband of Nana Ama McBrown.

According to him, there are a lot of men who have allegedly slept with Serwaa while they we together and he wonders which man in his shoes would choose to settle down with a woman of that nature.

See the screenshot of his post below:

This isn’t the first time that Maxwell Mensah has been accused of cheating on the actress and television personality.

Though Maxwell has never spoken or reacted to these allegations many believe it is high time he stops some of his lifestyles which are in some ways affecting the career of his wife.

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
1.6mph
20 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways