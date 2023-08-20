“Range Rover, saloon but she was cheating” – Reason GH guy dumped 10 years GF to marry another lady

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The social media landscape in Ghana is buzzing with the news of the recent union between a Ridwan and socialite Awurama.



Their wedding ceremony, held yesterday, has captured the attention of many.

The aftermath of their union has been accompanied by a series of intriguing controversies that have both fascinated and puzzled the public.

Apparently, the union between Ridwan and Awurama was nothing short of opulent.

Describing the traditional wedding ceremony as “plush” hardly does justice to the grandeur and extravagance that marked the occasion.

The celebration was a spectacle that radiated joy, bringing together family, friends, and well-wishers to witness the union of two individuals deeply in love.

However, a cloud of controversy hovers over this fairy-tale-like affair.

Reports have emerged that Ridwan, prior to his marriage to Awurama, had made a commitment of marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Serwaa.



Allegations suggest that this promise was not upheld, leading to a trail of broken expectations and bruised emotions.

Ridwan’s history with Serwaa dates back to their younger years. The two reportedly embarked on a romantic journey when Serwaa was a mere 19 years old and she’s now 29.

Feeling used and betrayed, one of Maame Serwaa’s aunties has stormed the internet to rain indirect curses on Ridwan and Awurama.

In a trending video, Serwaa’s aunty firmly stated that Awurama used juju to snatch Ridwan from Serwaa.

Watch the video below to know more…

Amidst the controversy, another story that has popped us wildly alleges that Serwaa was notoriously cheating on Ridwan.

According to yet-be-confirmed reports which have taken over social media trends, Ridwan bought Serwaa a Range Rover and also opened a big saloon for her but she was still sleeping with other men.

And it’s because of Serwaa’s promiscuousness that Ridwan dumped her for Awurama despite dating her for 10 good years and sharing a child with her.

