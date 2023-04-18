- Advertisement -

Netizens are shocked at how Shatta Wale has coiled in and unashamedly praised Nana Ama Mcbrown whom he once slandered during her days at UTV.

The reasons for Shatta Wale’s attack on the Actress and Presenter remain cloudy yet it is believed that Wale picked on Mcbrown to gain the hype.

Others say he did that purposely to dent the personality of the screen goddess, and her show on UTV and get her sacked.

Months down the line, Shatta Wale (The same person who came at Mcbrown) is hailing her for taking the bold step to leave UTV.

As earlier published, the self-acclaimed dancehall king congratulated Mcbrown for following and living her dream by ditching Despite’s UTV for Media Generals’ ONUA TV.

Shatta’s controversial u-turn has caught the attention of Nana Ama Mcbrown who has also via a cryptic message that we all know is directed at Shatta Wale expressed her feelings.

The Award-winning actress and Presenter Mcbrown in a recent post on her Instagram page shared stunning photos of herself with a smart but heavy caption subtly directed at Wale.

‘Don’t fight your battle when you know the Lord will defend you ? ? ?‘ She wrote.

Decrypting the caption, Mcbrown means to say she didn’t have to fight her battles ( times Shatta Wale came at her and insulted her) because she knew God was defending her in all those problems.

And true to words, God has fought her battles for her as the same person who once openly and nearly destroyed her has in the same space hailed her for a job well done.