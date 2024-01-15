- Advertisement -

Radio personality Ohemaa Woyeje has become the latest person to sympathise with Nana Ama McBrown after issues of her marriage resurfaced on social media.

It’s another year and the marriage between actress Nana Ama Mcbrown and Maxwell Mensah has made the news again.

Readers are aware that the alleged marital issue of the two dominated social media with lots of rumours circulating.

Latest rumours in town now say the actress has slapped her husband during one of their argument and this has made Maxwell pack out of their matrimonial home.

Though the couple are yet to confirm the rumours, Ohemaa Woyeje has taken to social media to drop a message for Nana Ama McBrown and this has made people read meanings into it.

In her post, she urged Nana Ama to seek strength because it’s not an easy road.

She posted: “Nana Ama McBrown should find strength. It’s not an easy road”

See the post below:

Following a lot of bashing, she has since deleted the post from her timeline.