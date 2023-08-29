Actress cum presenter Nana Ama McBrown has for the first time since the news of Selly Galley giving birth to twins in the United States.

Following the good news, several celebrities congratulated Selly Galley for giving birth after waiting eight years to get pregnant.

Old video of Nana Ama McBrown prophesying that Selly was going to give birth to twins at the right time surface and true to her words it came to pass.

Also Read: Selly Galley reacts to McBrown’s prophecy about having twins

After this exciting news, many waited to hear what Nana Ama McBrown had to say especially looking at the fact that words she said about Selly years ago had manifested but she never spoke until now.

The Onua TV presenter posted a photo of Selly with her pregnancy and congratulated her on her childbirth saying this could only be the work of God.

Sharing the Photo, she captioned it; “This can only be God @sellygalley In his time ?? @prayetietia Amen and Amen ? ? ?”

See screenshot below:

Selly Galley and her husband reacted to the post from Nana Ama McBrown.

Prayetietia: “We serve a living God ??? ???”

Sellygalley: “@iamamamcbrown What is ahead of you for you is greater than what you are now @iamamamcbrown ? GREAT WOMAN! I love you. We love you ???????”