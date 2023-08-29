Actress Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tietia are still in a jubilation mood after they welcomed their first kids after eight years of marriage.

Selly who is still flaunting her pregnancy photos and videos on her social media page has shown appreciation to her colleague Nana Ama McBrown who prophesied that she was going to give birth to twins.

Prior to this moment, Selly had been tagged as barren by some netizens which even forced her to curse one lady who came under her post to refer to her as barren.

Following that unfortunate incident, Nana Ama Mcbrown in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus said she had a feeling and God told her Selly was going to give birth to twins.

She said many people wished her the same when she was pregnant but she didn’t and at the time of granting the interview, the feeling she was having tells her that Selly would have twins.

Years down the line, Selly has welcomed twins and that means Nana Ama McBrown’s prophecy has come to pass.

Sharing a video on her page she called Nana Ama McBrown a great woman.

She used the audio from the interview as her background song to show how grateful she is to Nana Ama McBrown.

She captioned the video: “As it is written, so will it be manifested through God’s chosen. VO ?? @iamamamcbrown GREAT woman of our time. Great! ???????????”

See the video below: