Since Nana Ama Mcbrown left UTV for Onua TV, she has been greeted with a series of issues from her former place of work.

The actress’ move to sister station Onua TV has opened her to bashing as people have tagged her as ungrateful.

Well, in another piece of serious news coming in, Fadda Dickson unusual of him has taken it upon himself to set the records straight today to grant an interview on OKay FM.

The media mogul will grant an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana at 4 PM and the caption attached to the flyer shared on the various social media pages of Despite Media reads;

Unveiling the Untold Truths in the BiggestRadio Interview of the Year! An Exclusive with the Managing Director of Despite Media Group – Fadda Dickson Narh

Obviously, this particular interview is aimed at ‘destroying’ Mcbrown for tarnishing the image of UTV.

In the same vein, Nana Ama Mcbrown appears not concerned about the interview that seeks to somewhat take a swipe at her and bring to bare some secrets that could be detrimental to her brand.

The actress and presenter at ONUA TV, in a social media post, has turned deaf ears to what UTV seeks to do today as she is rather gladly going about with her advertisements.

In her recent post on social media, Mcbrown shared a video of herself advertising Royal Aroma rice asking fans and followers to get one for their mothers on Mother’s Day.

CHECK OUT MCBROWN‘ S REACTION

