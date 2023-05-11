- Advertisement -

Following Nana Ama Mcbrown’s exit at UTV, alot of stories about her supposed ‘ungratefulness’ as well as how Fadda Dickson stabbed her in the back have been trending on the internet.

Apparently, it’s only Mcbrown who has been granting interviews to tell her side of the story.

Citing the various interviews Mcbrown has granted so far, she always paints her former employers as bad people.

In her interview with Johnny Hughes on 3FM for example, Mcbrown alleged that she didn’t sign any contract with UTV hence she wasn’t duly paid.

READ ALSO: Insider drops details about why Fadda Dickson has taken McBrown’s Kitchen off UTV

Not long ago, she also said in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day segment that she has contacted the management of UTV to explain to her why they have taken her ‘Mcbrown Kitchen’ program off their TV station but they have deliberately refused to reply to her.

These revelations from Mcbrown have made her the saint while Fadda Dickson and UTV are seen as the villains.

Upon sober reflection, Fadda Dickson has taken it upon himself to set the records straight today.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown replies Fadda Dickson for taking her show off UTV

The media mogul will grant an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana at 4 PM and the caption attached to the flyer shared on the various social media pages of Despite Media reads;

Unveiling the Untold Truths in the BiggestRadio Interview of the Year! An Exclusive with the Managing Director of Despite Media Group – Fadda Dickson Narh

You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that this particular interview is aimed at ‘destroying’ Mcbrwon for tarnishing the image of UTV.

We’ll keep you updated with whatever Fadda Dickson says in the impending interview in our subsequent publications.

READ ALSO: What is happening between Mcbrown and Fadda Dickson? – Here’s what is trending