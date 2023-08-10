type here...
Nana Yaa Appiah storms late daughter’s grave after 40 Days of her death to curse her killers

By Kweku Derrick
It’s been exactly 40 days since the daughter of popularly Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah passed on – with her funeral held on July 8, 2023.

Ever since Stephanie Appiah, 17, died and her body was interred, her mother has been living in sorrow and continues to mourn her memory each and every day that passes.

Although the bereaved actress earlier claimed that the cause of her beloved’s death was linked with an infection and malaria as told by the doctors, she’s of the greatest conviction that her daughter did not die a natural death.

Nana Yaa believes some unknown elements had a hand in her daughter’s death and seeking vengeance for her daughter.

She stormed her daughter’s grave with a wreath Wednesday – a day prior to the 40-day mark – to summon her daughter’s spirit and speak to her.

Flank by some persons believed to be family relatives, the tearful mother who could not control her emotions grievously charge her to avenge her death if truly someone took her life.

Watch the video below

Prior to this move, one of the heartbreaking scenes of Nana Yaa Appiah’s deep sorrow showed her sobbing as she spoke to her deceased daughter on the day of her funeral.

Her fellow movie stars, including Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill, and Don Little, who consoled her, were highly affected by the experiences.

Watch the video from the burial below

Source:GHPage

