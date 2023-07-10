Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah who buried her daughter known as Stephanie Appiah aka Adomah last weekend has shared details on the cause of her daughter’s death.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, she revealed that the cause of death was infection and malaria plus as told by the doctors.

According to the actress, her daughter came home from school with a complaint that she wasn’t feeling too well and had gone to the hospital where she was told that she had a shortage of blood in her system.

Days later her late daughter joined her to clean and tidy up the house and even had a hearty chat with her whiles they were both in the kitchen.

She continued that though her daughter wasn’t feeling well, she kept saying she was well and she was also concerned about her education and was forcing her to return to school but her daughter kept giving her an excuse.

Nana Yaa added that she entered her room one day and saw her lying down and once again asked her about school but looking at how her daughter was behaving she decided to take her to the hospital first.

At the hospital, after tests were conducted on her daughter, the doctor asked her why she kept her daughter at home when she knew she was very sick because she had a shortage of blood.

She explained to the doctor that her daughter never shared it with her and was always saying she was very well and never complained about what was happening to her.

It was then that the doctor turned his attention to her daughter who explained things to the doctor that she was vying for Girls prefect position in school so she didn’t want her mother to know about her sickness.

She continued that her late daughter told the doctor that she was scared her mother would bring her to the hospital and she would be admitted and that could affect her during the school elections.

