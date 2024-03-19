type here...
“All because of Greencard”; Netizens blast Fameye for getting married to German girlfriend and leaving his wife and kids.

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian musician Fameye has been trending for some hours now after news broke out that he is getting married to his German girlfriend.

The rumors garnered attention when photos of the supposed newlyweds hit social media as the two were caught leaving the Madina Magistrate Court together.

The identity of Fameye’s alleged bride is currently not privy to us as it has been a topic of intrigue, with whispers suggesting she is a German resident who often visits Ghana.

While neither Fameye nor his rumored partner have confirmed the news, the sighting at the courthouse has fueled speculation about their relationship.

What adds an intriguing twist to this narrative is that Fameye is already a married man, with a wife and two children.

This latest sighting has piqued the interest of fans, who are eager to learn more about the mysterious woman by his side.

It’s entirely plausible that their presence at the court could be related to any number of legal or administrative matters unrelated to marriage but Ghanaians have shared their thoughts on the current news.

