Fameye reportedly ditches Ghanaian wife and children as he ties the knot with German girlfriend – PHOTOS

- Advertisement -

According to rumors we’re picking online, popular Ghanaian musician, Fameye has secretly wedded with his German girlfriend after supposedly ditching his Ghanaian baby mama.

These development stems from photo sightings of the two leaving the Madina Magistrate Court together which has sparked curiosity among fans and followers.

The identity of Fameye’s alleged bride has been a topic of intrigue, with whispers suggesting she is a German resident who often visits Ghana.

RELATED NEWS: “Fameye married the German girl for Green Card” – Netizens blast Fameye for leaving his wife and kids – PHOTOS

While neither Fameye nor his rumored partner have confirmed the news, the sighting at the courthouse has fueled speculation about their relationship.

What adds an intriguing twist to this narrative is that Fameye is already a married man, with a wife and two children.

Fameye, has kept his personal life relatively private and this latest sighting has piqued the interest of fans, who are eager to learn more about the mysterious woman by his side.

READ MORE: My husband always defecates on me when he is coming – Lady cries for help

However, without official confirmation or statements from Fameye or his representatives, the nature of the couple’s visit to the court remains open to interpretation.

It’s entirely plausible that their presence at the court could be related to any number of legal or administrative matters unrelated to marriage.