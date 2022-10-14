- Advertisement -

Gospel star, Sonni Badu has come under severe and harsh criticism after he expressed his intense hate and dislike for broke people who criticize him on the internet.

Speaking in an interview, Sonnie Badu revealed how he gets upset when people with no light at home insult him on social media whilst they have little data on their phones as well.

He said;

“what upsets me is, sometimes, a type and kind of people who just had a little credit on their phone, no light at home and they have the audacity to push a word, to disrespect you then it’s like a whole host of houseflies jump on what they said on me“

“I normally say if you are a brave man come and stand in front of me and say what you want to say because I’m not afraid to say that”.

“However, those who are higher tinkers will always understand what I’m saying because I’m not afraid to speak my mind,”

However, Sonnie Badu’s comments have been tagged as total disrespect by a majority of social media users who have fumed at him on the internet.

According to these people, the same people Sonnie Badu described as ‘broke’ and hence don’t deserve to criticise him are the same ones who have made him who he is at the moment.

The people Sonnie Badu called broke and dirty are the same people who stream and download his songs for him to make money from his craft, therefore, he should immediately render an unqualified apology before they plan on boycotting his songs and shows.

Below are some of the popular reactions gathered under Sonnie Badu’s trending ill-famed comments.

Godwin Livingstone – After you beg same poor people who can’t by bundle to follow you, stream and download your songs so that you get money, attend your shows, attend your church, pay offerings and tithes. Statically that’s how you become richer. Every riches is from extraction more from the poor people. Don’t associates your riches as you have worked all by yourself to achieve them or you have worked harder than everyone to achieve them. Put respect on those who fed you. If only you really say this

Akua Dorcas – Which people do you call them poor, should in case you don’t know everything in Ghana has been increased, things are expensive now You can go to Google and check. No one in this country is poor ooo. Even Bob Marley did not disturb us with his dreadlocks so please Mr Afroman give us peace

Cassandra Yoogah – As a pastor such words shouldn’t come from your mouth….. What Jesus Christ went through is 10 times more than what you’re going through now, but in all He kept mute… I use to like you and love listening to your music

Amoah George – Until your Baba song, who knew you? You were an isolated musician hiding in the UK. Ghana gave you global appeal and prominence. So, show Ghanaians some respect

Yaw Fame – So poor people doesn’t have the sense to criticize you when u misbehaving or what ? You call ur self cristians rather limiting the poor

Japhet Mintah – Bro, I really used to respect you and I never expect this kind of statement from at all, is poverty a crime? If you think you’re above insult then don’t come to social media at all