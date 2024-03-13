type here...
Never compare Yaw Dabo to old man Don Little in terms of age- netizens say

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Social media users have set the record straight regarding who is older between Kumawood actors Don Little and Yaw Dabo.

The topic of the oldest among the “Short” Kumawood actors and actresses has always been of public interest, however, netizens are yet to find out the actual ages of the categories above of people.

In a post on Facebook, a picture of Yaw Dabo and Don Little was posted and fans were questioned to choose who was the older of the duo.

Surprisingly, many have said that even though Yaw Dabo is taller and fatter in stature than Don Little, the latter is the older person.

“Is the one with the phone”, a netizen said.

“The one in white”, another netizen said.

Suggesting the years of the actors, a social media user said “Don is old,46 and Dabo 39”.

Source:GH PAGE

