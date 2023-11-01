New report alleges that there’s a serious problem between Mcbrown and her hubby

- Advertisement -

Earlier yesterday, screen goddess Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown opened up about her viral divorce saga that as been trending on social media for close to two weeks now.

Speaking on Hitz FM, Mcbrown firmly quashed the swirling rumours that her marriage to Maxwell Mensah is teetering on the brink of collapse.

These speculations about their marriage gained significant traction as some netizens suggested that her husband had been involved with another woman, allegedly leading to her reported absence from their shared home.

During her response to these claims on the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM, hosted by Andy Dosty, Nana Ama McBrown assured the public that their marital bond is as strong as ever, and there is no justifiable cause for concern.

She also candidly shared how she copes with the pressures of social media, emphasizing her inner strength and unwavering resolve to resist external pressures.

Nana Ama elaborated on the fact that being a prominent public figure, she comprehends that her life is a subject of public discussion, and people are bound to talk.

Nevertheless, she underscored her prerogative to select which voices and content she engages with on social media.

Her resilience shines through as she emphasises that public opinions will not break her spirit, given that she views herself as a fulfilled woman with all the requisites for a comfortable life.

Watch the video below to know more…

However, in a new twist of events, IG Blogger, @thosecalledcelebss dropped new set of evidence to prove that there is trouble in the beautiful paradise of Nana Ama Mcbrown and Maxwell Mensah.

The blogger narrated how Nana Ama got in touch with her to stop talking about her marriage.

She further alleged that Nana Ama Mcbrown pleaded with her to never let the world know about the marital crises she was facing.

This mind-blowing revelation has only exposed Nana Ama Mcbrown as a liar trying to conceal the real issues in her marriage. Even though the post was later deleted, a screenshot of one of it was saved for this article.