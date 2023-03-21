Actress Victoria Lebene has taken a swipe at Ghanaian filmmaker and musician Kobi Rana for subtly suggesting her blogger husband Eugene Osafo Nkansah is not the biological father of their children.

A little over a week ago, Rana called out Eugene, well known as Nkonkonsa, for refusing to publish any of his creative works on his social media pages but is always quick to post controversies about him.

This was the second time since 2021 that he warned the blogger to desist from writing about him because all his posts aim to pull him down and soil his reputation.

In reaction to a recent post by the blogger, Rana said “the next time you post me again, I will give you enough reason to go for DNA test.Your stinking marriage is what needs blogging,” he threatened the blogger.

Rana’s attack on Nkonkonsa and his DNA claims which suggest she’s having extramarital affair seems to have rubbed his wife Victoria Lebene on the wrong shoulder, forcing her to respond to the comments to save her marriage.

In a rebuttal, she took to Instagram to incur the wrath of God on persons who spew lies about her with a post she captioned:

“Don’t spew lies about a powerful warrior, everyone is entitled to their rage, anger or opinion but if you utter what isn’t the truth about me, you will face a powerful wrath! Mark my words”

