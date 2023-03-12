- Advertisement -

Kobi Rana has taken a swipe at celebrity blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah, alias Nkonkonsa, for what he describes as his “pull me down” posts on social media which aim at soiling his reputation.

You may recall that in 2021, the filmmaker cum musician called out Nkonkonsa for deliberately refusing to publish any of his creative works on his social media pages but is always quick to post controversies about him.

Rana was one of the many people who used Nkonkonsa’s embarrassing encounter with Abena Korkor to troll the blogger over an IG post made about him at the time and warned Nkonkonsa to desist from writing anything about him in the future.

READ ALSO: Nkonkonsa is bonking a newscaster and usher – Kobi Rana drops more bombshell

But it appears the blogger has forgotten so soon the stern caution issue to him and has apparently repeated the same thing that got him into trouble with Rana.

In yet another reactive post, Rana chided Nkonkonsa for shunning his good works for the movie industry to incite unpleasant reactions with his latest controversial Instagram post about him.

“The next time you post me again, I will give you enough reason to go for DNA test,” he threatened the blogger. “Your stinking marriage is what needs blogging.”

It all started when Nkonkonsa shared a post of Kobi Rana that sought to imply he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana and supported their activities, amid an anti-gay bill that has been sent to Parliament pending approval into law.

Kobi Rana attacks and exposes Blogger Nkonkonsa

But Kobi Rana swiftly responded under the post saying, even though Nkonkonsa is married, he licks ass like a gay man and licks pussy like a lesbian.

READ MORE: Married man licking trumu all over the place like gay man- Kobi Rana exposes Nkonkonsa again

Kobi Rana also claimed there are a lot more partners of Nkonkonsa who will be coming out soon besides Abena Korkor.

He further warned Nkonkonsa not to try to disgrace him again or he will feel his anger and the exposé he will bring about him will shock him and his wife, actress Victoria Lebene.

SWIPE LEFT ON TO READ THE FULL BANTER