The Headmaster of Academics at Nkwatia Presby Senior High School is currently hot after allowing his anger to take the better part of him while dealing with one female student.

According to the facts of the case, the headmaster who is yet to be identified allegedly slapped this student leaving her to be partially blind.

It said that the headmaster suspected that the student identified as Diana had left the school without signing an exeat or in plain language without asking for permission.

The source continued that Diana tried explaining to the headteacher that she had asked for permission and moreover, she wasn’t feeling well but the teacher paid deaf ears to her and told her he was going to lash her.

The headteacher asked her to kneel down while he went to get a cane to lash her.

Diana obeyed him and knelt down but when the headteacher returned and tried to cane her, she held the cane and this got the headteacher angry who ended up giving her a huge slap on her face.

A second-year student of the Nkwatia Presby Senior High School goes partially blind after allegedly being slapped by the Headmaster of Academics for leaving campus without an exeat.

“According to reports, the student identified as Diana, actually had permission to leave campus but the headmaster refused to listen when she tried explaining to him.”

