Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

According to multiple sources, the unofficial spokesperson for Bhim Nation President Ayisha Modi has been arrested.

Per the sources, the arrest was triggered after Maame Gold made a complaint to the Ghana Police Service.

It said that Ayisha Modi had earlier insulted Maame Gold and accused her of selling fake things to her clients.

Also Read: Ayisha Modi is using Tracey Boakye to cover up Cecilia Dapaah’s case – Insider

Due to this, her brand was hugely affected and her business has also gone down so she reported the matter to the police.

It continued that Ayisha Modi had been playing hide and seek with the police for the past week until she was finally arrested.

But in Ayisha’s response, she only replied Maame Gold’s insults directed at her and had done nothing wrong.

See the post of her arrest below:

Also Read: “Mahama is not the ‘Papa No’ who paid $7 million to Tracey Boakye” – Ayisha Modi makes shameful U-Turn

Watch the video of Ayisha defending herself